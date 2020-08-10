Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp., entered into an agreement to increase its investment in Sintavia LLC. Hollywood, Fla.-based Sintavia is a tier-one metal additive manufacturer for the aerospace and space industries. The parties jointly announced that the minority investment, which follows an initial investment by SCOA in 2018, will be used to fund Sintavia’s growing business of providing additively manufactured parts to the world’s largest aerospace and space companies.

The investment will help Sintavia scale its production capacity for flight-critical components that are produced via additive manufacturing while continuing to advance its technical capabilities. In addition to the financial investment, SCOA and Sintavia will continue to identify opportunities to apply Sintavia’s additive-manufacturing and design capabilities toward Sumitomo’s global industrial activities.

According to SCOA, Sintavia – through its technology – is capable of reducing waste in the AM production process, allowing end-stage products to fly lighter.