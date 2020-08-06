Abbott Furnace Company recently installed and commissioned a roller-hearth tube-annealing furnace at an aerospace and defense products manufacturer that fabricates precision tubular products. The high-temperature furnace quench-anneals superalloy tubing for its drawing operation. The electrically heated unit operates with an argon protective atmosphere. The high-speed roll drive quickly transfers the tubing from the furnace to the water-spray quench.

The new furnace removes a bottleneck in production, with the increased number of tubes processed between tubing draws. The company indicates that the new furnace, with +/- 5°F temperature uniformity and uniform water spray, provides much better uniformity of hardness than an older, retired furnace. The company said that the new furnace is 300% more efficient on a daily production basis than its previous furnace.