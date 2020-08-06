VELO3D and Lam Research Corp. announced a joint development agreement that includes collaboration on novel materials and designs in metal additive manufacturing (AM) for the semiconductor industry. Lam Research plans to significantly increase the volume of parts produced by AM over the next five years. Campbell, Calif.-based VELO3D will develop new metal alloys on its Sapphire printer that are critical to Lam Research designs and technologies. Lam Capital will also invest an undisclosed amount in VELO3D.

“Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the best examples of high-volume production, and Lam requires the highest levels of repeatability and consistency to achieve precision control at atomic scale,” said Benny Buller, CEO and founder of VELO3D. “VELO3D is well positioned to provide confidence in metal 3D printing due to our calibration, metrology and digital traceability capabilities. This relationship aims to accelerate Lam’s journey of continuous innovation toward producing equipment that creates microprocessors, memory devices and numerous related product types.”

According to Fremont, Calif.-based Lam Research, the joint development arrangement aligns well with its mission to continuously seek new technologies that push the limits of product design and manufacturing.