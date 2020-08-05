Mitch Cargile, a 14th Communications Squadron network technician, helps maintain the phone and fiber cables on Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. It’s what he does when he’s not working, however, that got Cargile on TV.

Cargile, who has been forging knives in his spare time since 2013, was featured on the History’s Channel “Forged in Fire” series. Filmed in August 2019, his episode aired Jan. 15. After making it to the final round, he was given four days to re-create Charlemagne’s Joyeuse, one of the most famous swords in history. Cargile said the “biggest sword I’ve made to date” performed well during the testing phase on the show.

Here’s the story.