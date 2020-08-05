A study conducted by Cranfield University’s Sustainable Manufacturing Systems Centre showed that switching from aluminum to zinc alloys in the production of automotive parts could greatly enhance their longevity and sustainability.

The study, which compared three different alloys, suggests that aluminum is frequently chosen ahead of other alloys because of a failure to fully factor the sustainability of the end product into consideration. However, the zinc alloy proved to be a more sustainable and higher performing option when considering measures such as the environmental impact caused by the extraction of the metal and the quality of the parts it produces.

Click here to learn more about this study from the university in England.