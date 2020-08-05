Rheocasting, which has been used on an industrial scale in Europe since 2016, allows for significantly lighter aluminum components that are also easier to recycle.

How? During rheocasting, round grains, or globulites, are formed by controlled upstream cooling of the melt and a stirring movement. These favor flowability during mold filling and replenishment during solidification. Since the aluminum melt to be processed has already largely solidified before the mold is filled, solidification cavities and distortion can be minimized. The high viscosity of the melt also prevents turbulence and, thus, gas inclusions.

Learn more about rheocasting here.