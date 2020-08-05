A graphene-based electrochemical biosensor capable of detecting histamines (allergens) and toxins in food has been developed by researchers from Northwestern Engineering and Iowa State University. The upside is that it does so with a lower manufacturing cost and a faster response than standard laboratory tests.

The researchers developed an aerosol-jet printable graphene ink to create the biosensors. According to one scientist, being able to change the electrode patterns on demand allowed rapid prototyping and efficient optimization of the sensor layout.

