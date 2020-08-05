A team from the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung, together with colleagues from the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, designed a new strong and ductile steel that imitates the layered structure of Damascus steels. They were able to exploit the intrinsic heat treatment during additive manufacturing, thus saving both the time and costs of the usual post-process heat treatment.

The scientists were able to show that the intrinsic heat treatment during laser additive manufacturing gives the chance to locally adjust microstructures.

