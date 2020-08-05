3DEO has shipped 150,000 metal additive manufacturing (AM) production parts for end-use applications to date. This represents a significant milestone for the company, which was founded in 2016 to compete in high-volume metal-manufacturing markets against techniques like CNC machining and metal injection molding.

According to Los Angeles-based 3DEO, the milestone validates its patented technology and its mission to make metal AM widely available for mass production. Rather than sell printers, 3DEO’s business model is to become users of its own technology and build an automated end-to-end industrial platform.