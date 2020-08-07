2020 has been quite the year for in-person meetings, with almost all being cancelled nationwide since April. Every association has had to adjust, innovate and create an alternative learning and networking experience for their industry. The Metal Treating Institute’s marquee event, Furnaces North America, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2, has had to take the same path.

After much analysis, feedback from past attendees and exhibitors and the uncertainty of COVID-19, the MTI Board of Trustees has approved transition to a virtual format for the Furnaces North America Trade Show and Conference.

MTI and FNA leadership are very excited about the virtual option for 2020. The fully virtual format will now give both captive and commercial heat-treating companies an opportunity to engage all of their heat-treating personnel in the training and trade-show experience. Three LIVE webcasts, 35 technical sessions and access to a who’s-who list of suppliers will come straight to every computer beginning Sept. 30 and lasting through Oct. 2.

“With so much of our business moving to a digital arena, FNA 2020 will be a great opportunity for the heat-treating industry to take a step into this digital space,” said MTI President Jim Oakes of Super Systems. “Although we will miss the in-person interaction, the FNA team is working hard with digital technology to create the same personalized interaction digitally. The great thing about digital is that FNA can bring the latest knowledge and trends to every heat treater’s computer screen at a very affordable value.”

“The FNA Show Production team has been working diligently the last two months on our virtual strategy for both exhibitors and attendees,” said FNA Show Producer Tom Morrison. “It is going to be an energetic and dynamic experience that encompasses all the same features of a live event, including technical sessions, networking and exhibitors. Participants are going to love it because now every captive and commercial heat treater can engage his entire company or division to participate and learn right from their computer.”

Attendees will be able to experience the virtual exhibit hall for free. For those wanting to view the live panel discussions and 35 technical sessions, FNA is offering a special for attendees of $199 for each of the first two registrants from a company and $49 for every person after that. To qualify, everyone must register on the same online registration form.

MTI wants to make the virtual conference affordable for any company in the heat-treating industry, allowing them to register as many people as possible to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity. Registration will open August 1.

Furnaces North America is the largest heat-treat-only trade show and conference in North America, happening every other year. FNA is produced by the Metal Treating Institute in conjunction with its media partner, Industrial Heating.

For full details on the FNA 2020 Virtual Show, visit www.FurnacesNorthAmerica.com. If you have any questions, feel free to contact FNA 2020 at fna@heattreat.net.