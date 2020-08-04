Change. It is something that all of us are faced with these days. From COVID-19 to civil unrest, we are facing new business and personal challenges that can also provide opportunities, depending on how you look at them.

If you are anything like me, I look at the glass half full and always look for an opportunity. Adapting to change and how you do it will determine how you prosper in the days ahead. Companies that can pivot and adapt to change are more successful in the long run – history has proven this.

As many of you know, Industrial Heating is changing to a digital magazine format. Our digital transformation has ensured our future. Be assured that we will continue to provide valuable content that will assist our readers to become more knowledgeable of the latest trends and technologies. To quote one of our advertisers, “This is not just change – it’s progress!”

Think about it – everyone is online. Whether it’s your phone or your PC, we have access 24/7 to online content. Also, a company’s digital footprint is more important than ever in a global economy. As an example, Google ad spend in 2009 was $22 billion. In 2019, Google ad spend was $134 billion!*

Subscribing to the content you want to receive will be more important than ever as we continue to move forward and more companies adapt to this change. There is so much out there, but you can continue to rely on Industrial Heating – a trusted source for nearly 90 years – to provide quality content that can help you and your business.

As everyone continues to build their online presence, we will see new laws governing online communications. You can trust that we are at the front lines of these changes. Our digital channels will comply and provide companies a risk-free way to market their products and services to our qualified audience. Did you know we clean our databases every 90 days? This takes time and resources, but we do this to make sure our readers are active and interested in our content.

We have always been in the business of audience development by providing great content and resources, for free, to our readers that help them with issues or educate them on the latest technologies. In addition, we will be continually fine-tuning our products to provide an exceptional reader experience and real-time metrics for our partners.

Starting in October, Industrial Heating will be digitally sent twice a month in shorter magazines than the original print version. Each will contain new, unique content. At BNP, we have found companywide that readers view an average of 25 pages of each digital magazine edition. By dividing our content into two more easily digestible editions, this will help our readers be able to see even more content.

In 2020, IH also added a new online learning platform, the Thermal Processing Group Continuing Education Center. This is FREE to our subscribers. You can earn CE credits right from your computer at no charge. If you haven’t seen it or signed up, I encourage you to do so. Visit thermalcenter.bnpmedia.com to check it out.

Thank you to our readers and our advertising partners for your continued support. We look forward to continue working with you to adapt to market changes and the challenges you face.