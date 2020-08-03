SECO/WARWICK will deliver a controlled-atmosphere brazing (CAB) line to a global manufacturer of cooling systems for electric-car batteries. This is the second CAB line ordered by the company, which is based in Asia, but it’s the first that will be used for its battery cooling systems. The system will be designed for soldering large battery coolers.

CAB technology has been the basic production method for most heat exchangers for passenger cars and other vehicles for several decades. According to SECO/WARWICK, its CAB technology has become the most frequently chosen for soldering battery cooler plates in the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) industry.