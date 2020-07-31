Alcoa Corp. reached an agreement to supply ECOLUM rolling slabs to Gränges, a producer of rolled aluminum products for heat-exchanger applications and other markets. ECOLUM cast products are produced at hydroelectric-powered aluminum smelters and guarantee no more than 2.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide smelter emissions per metric ton of aluminum. According to Alcoa, this is 75% better than the industry average. When also considering the upstream emissions from bauxite mining and refining, ECOLUM guarantees less than 4.0 metric tons of total carbon dioxide equivalents per metric ton of aluminum.

Gränges has a long-term target to reduce the intensity of carbon emissions across its entire supply chain. According to the company, one of the key priorities in its climate strategy is to collaborate along the value chain and increase the sourcing and use of recycled aluminum and low-carbon primary aluminum.