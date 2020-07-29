Lincotek Additive completed a state-of-the-art Additive Production Center for medical devices in its Trento, Italy, facility by installing a new high-vacuum furnace and a validated heat-treatment process specifically designed for 3D-printed titanium parts. The project – along with an expansion in lab capabilities – will triple the capacity for thermal treatment at the site.

In addition to the significant investment in heat treatment, Lincotek Additive added a range of instruments to its Trento laboratory that are essential for understanding and mastering AM powder metallurgy. This expansion will boost new project development and validation capability to support the company’s global expansion. Lincotek Additive hopes that the new equipment will lead to a reduction in lead times for customers.