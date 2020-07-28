Lindberg/MPH shipped a continuous mesh-belt conveyor furnace to a microelectronics manufacturer in the United States. The furnace is configured for process applications requiring a nitrogen/hydrogen blend process atmosphere in the heating section muffle at process temperatures up to 1832°F (1000°C). The combustible gas system provides a timed nitrogen gas purge of the muffle before process gas can be introduced into the furnace muffle.

The overall size of the furnace is 201 inches x 40.75 inches x 52 inches with an exhaust height of 84 inches. The furnace has a 4-foot heated section and a 24-inch copper-tubing-wrapped water-cooling chamber plus an additional 12 inches of copper-tubing wrap on the exit purge chamber.