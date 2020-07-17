Feralloy to Create Jobs in Kentucky

Feralloy Corp., a Chicago-based steel processing company, plans to locate a $17.5 million facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent, Ky., to level and cut steel for customers throughout the Ohio Valley region. The facility will create 30 new jobs. By leasing a 60,000-square-foot facility at Nucor’s steel mill, Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from the mill and then cut and level them into high-quality sheets per customer spec. Operations are scheduled to begin in October of this year with one shift of 15 employees before expanding to additional shifts soon after.