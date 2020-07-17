NewsAdditive Manufacturing/3D Printing

Rock Island Arsenal Adds AM Technologies

July 17, 2020
KEYWORDS additive manufacturing
Phillips Federal, a division of Phillips Corp., added the technologies of SPEE3D to support its Public Private Partnership (P3) and additive-manufacturing programs at Rock Island Arsenal (RIA). SPEE3D’s LightSPEE3D machine prints aluminum parts in minutes using a technology called cold-spray additive manufacturing (CSAM). It addresses many of the Army’s current readiness challenges in the field. LightSPEE3D printers work on a cold-fusion principle utilizing only compressed air, and no volatile gases or heat sources are required to bond layers together.

The technology and capabilities will be located at RIA’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing in support of developing future applications for expeditionary forces. SPEE3D is based in Melbourne, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Michigan.

