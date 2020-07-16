NewsMelting/Forming/Joining

Automotive Supplier Orders Brazing Furnace

July 16, 2020
KEYWORDS brazing / industrial furnaces
Abbott Furnace Company received an order from a global automotive supplier for a continuous-belt brazing furnace. The electrically heated furnace, which will be installed in Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020, will be used for brazing of fuel-delivery components. The four-zone furnace is rated for 2150°F (1177°C) and includes a 24-inch-wide belt and a silicon-carbide-domed muffle.

Abbott Furnace will design and manufacture the industrial furnace at its St. Marys, Pa., facility. Abbott Furnace Mexico will install and provide after-sale support.

