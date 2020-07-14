Raw-Material Supplier to Expand, Supply Steelmaking Facilities

American Resources Corp. announced the expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, American Metals LLC, and the selection of its currently owned Deane Mining facility in Letcher County, Ky., as its initial rail load-out and logistics location for processed metals. American Metals is expanding its current metal-recovery business and will aggregate, process and transport used steel to be recycled and sold to traditional and electric-arc-furnace (EAF) steelmaking facilities. The company will utilize the existing infrastructure at its Deane Mining facility, which has the ability to haul and aggregate metal from a range of locations.

American Resources is slightly refining the staging and processing area at Deane Mining to accommodate greater volumes of metal and is working to expand its fleet of equipment to be used in the processing and loading process.