U.S. Pipe Producer Orders Submerged-Arc Re-welding Facility

Stupp Corp. awarded SMS group a contract to extend the spiral pipe mill at its facility in Baton Rouge, La. The contract consists of two projects: a partial revamp of the spiral pipe machine to increase pipe production capacity and a new submerged-arc re-welding stand to complement the existing three welding stands. The plant’s modifications, which can increase Stupp’s annual capacity by 40,000 tons (to 60,000 tons) will go into operation by the end of 2020.

Stupp’s mill started production in 2009 and manufactures spiral pipes 24-60 inches in diameter for oil and gas pipelines. The spiral pipes have a maximum length of 24.4 meters. They are produced in a two-stage process. The first stage is where the spiral pipes are formed and continuously tack-welded in the spiral pipe machine. In the second stage, the pipes are finish-welded on separate final welding stands using submerged-arc welding (SAW).