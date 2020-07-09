Tenova Joins Project at ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Tenova Goodfellow Inc., (TGI) a Canadian subsidiary of Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, is joining a collaborative project titled “Digital Transformation of Secondary Metallurgy Facility at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.” The project is focused on ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s secondary metallurgy facility, which includes a ladle furnace, a degassing tank, their auxiliaries and transfer cars. The goal is to demonstrate how digitalization technologies can improve production by minimizing manual intervention, reducing process variation and improving final steel properties.

New sensors will be based on an array of Tenova’s proprietary technologies, including two technologies not previously used in ladle-furnace operations plus one optical technology never previously used in vacuum degassing. In addition, Tenova will develop a sensing network capable of providing critical real-time process measurements that are currently not available.

The three-year project involves a consortium of leading Canadian companies with funding provided by NGen, which serves as Canada’s Supercluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen’s mission is to build advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada through collaborative projects to achieve results that no single company could on its own. Working through multidisciplinary partnerships, NGen provides objective insight into advanced manufacturing decisions.