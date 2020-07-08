Hyundai Invests in LOHC Technology
Hyundai Motor Company, thanks to an investment in Germany’s Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies GmbH, plans to deploy and market liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology. The joint marketing and business-development activities will initially focus on South Korea.
After an initial phase, both parties plan to extend the cooperation and to merge with Hyundai's hydrogen activities in Europe. Hyundai is a driving force for the buildup of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in both Asia and Europe. The South Korean company considers LOHC a promising technology for hydrogen logistics and storage at refueling stations.
