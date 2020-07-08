Hardware Could Offset Energy Demand of AI

Did you know that artificial intelligence (AI) can require software running on thousands of computers just to solve a puzzle? That’s the amount of energy that three nuclear power plants produce in one hour.

A team of engineers at Purdue University has tried to solve the problem by creating hardware that can learn skills using a type of AI that currently runs on software platforms. Sharing intelligence features between hardware and software would offset the energy needed for using AI in more advanced applications such as self-driving cars.

Here's the story from Purdue.