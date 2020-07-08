Probation for Forger of SpaceX Parts

A New York man who pled guilty to forging inspection reports for aerospace parts used by NASA will serve probation. At least 76 parts had falsified inspection reports and were never inspected when shipped.

Jason Smalley worked as a quality assurance engineer at Gates, N.Y.-based PMI Industries, which makes structural rocket parts. Prosecutors said he falsified 38 source inspection reports for parts purchased by SpaceX for the manufacturing of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy series of space vehicles. According to SpaceX, seven NASA missions and two Air Force missions were impacted by the parts.

The maximum sentence Smalley could have served for pleading guilty was 15 years in prison. Here's the story.