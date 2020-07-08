magEzine news
Global Steel Demand Could Take Big Hit
July 8, 2020
No Comments
According to this article, global demand could fall by 50% or more against 2020 amid market concerns of prolonged lockdowns or a resurgence of the coronavirus. Steel companies in Europe and the U.S. have been slashing production due to the downturn in automobile manufacturing.
The article includes detailed information on the state of the global steel and automotive industries.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.