AISTech 2020 Cancelled
July 8, 2020
The Association for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST), after extensive consultation in recent weeks with governing authorities and the AIST Board of Directors and with due regard to the safety and health of members, exhibitors, attendees and staff, cancelled AISTech 2020 – The Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition. The event was scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.
