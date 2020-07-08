Super Systems Announces Management Changes

Super Systems Inc. (SSi) announced the promotion of Jim Oakes from vice president of business development to president. Oakes has been with SSi for 15 years in various roles, but he has always been focused on positioning the company as a leader of sensors, controls and software in the heat-treating industry. Oakes has served the industry not only at SSi but through volunteer work on the board of trustees and as board president for both the Metal Treating Institute (2019-present) and ASM Heat Treating Society (2017-2019).

SSi also announced the appointment of Bob Fincken to vice president of sales for North America. Fincken has been with the company for 14 years in sales. His experience in the industry provides him with the tools necessary to lead SSi’s effort to offer customers with the best products and service in the industry.

Steve Thompson is moving from president to chief executive officer (CEO). He will continue to be a hands-on leader, providing guidance based on a clear vision of the future of heat treatment. Steve Thompson started the company in 1995 with this father, Bill Thompson, who officially retired.