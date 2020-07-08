Air Liquide to Supply EAF Steel Mill in Texas

Air Liquide signed a long-term agreement with Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) to supply gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and argon to SDI’s electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel mill in Sinton, Texas. To support the agreement, Air Liquide plans to invest over $100 million to install an air-separation unit (ASU) on its Gulf Coast pipeline network in Ingleside, Texas, and extend its pipeline network to SDI’s site.

The energy-efficient ASU will have the capacity to produce over 770 tons per day of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to supply SDI's planned 3 million tons/year steel mill starting up in 2021. Air Liquide will also add 28 miles of pipeline connecting SDI to its proprietary Gulf Coast pipeline system.