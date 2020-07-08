Midwest Manufacturer Orders Pusher Furnace

Armil CFS Inc. shipped a hydraulic pusher furnace designed to burn out and preheat investment-casting molds to a Midwest manufacturer of marine propulsion components. The furnace, which includes an automated tray extraction system and return conveyor, is designed to push a 48-inch-wide tray holding investment-casting molds up to 18 inches high. The combustion system is configured to promote clean firing of ceramic molds at temperatures up to 2150°F (1177°C).

This furnace utilizes combustion, control, handling and refractory components supplied by American manufacturers.