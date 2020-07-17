Heat Treating
No. 1040 is a 2200°F (1204°C) inert-atmosphere pit furnace that can be used for heat treating automotive parts in baskets. Workspace dimensions measure 36 inches wide x 36 inches deep x 48 inches high, and 78 kW are installed in heavy-gauge, high-temperature Kanthal AF alloy-wire heating elements. The furnace has 11-inch-thick insulated walls comprised of 4.5 inches of 2600°F firebrick, 2.5 inches of 2300°F firebrick and 4 inches of 1900°F block insulation. The oven includes a digital indicating temperature controller, manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors and an SCR power controller. Inert-atmosphere construction includes a continuously welded outer shell, high-temperature door gasket, sealed heater terminal boxes, inert-atmosphere inlet, flow meter and manual gas valve.

