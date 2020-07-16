Heat & Corrosion Resistant Materials
Products

Cleaner and Degreaser

Madison Chemical

ih0720-products-Madison-900
July 16, 2020
KEYWORDS equipment cleaning
Order Reprints
No Comments

JFC GOLD is a liquid alkaline detergent that is ideal for cleaning and degreasing floors, equipment and machinery. It is safe on ferrous, stainless, aluminum and zinc alloys when used as directed. With a wide range of applications, JFC GOLD is suited for use in many industrial settings, including metalworking and machining facilities and manufacturing environments. It can also be used with scrubbers or mops to remove grease and grime from high traffic areas.

www.madchem.com

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

You must login or register in order to post a comment.