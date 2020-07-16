Cleaner and Degreaser

JFC GOLD is a liquid alkaline detergent that is ideal for cleaning and degreasing floors, equipment and machinery. It is safe on ferrous, stainless, aluminum and zinc alloys when used as directed. With a wide range of applications, JFC GOLD is suited for use in many industrial settings, including metalworking and machining facilities and manufacturing environments. It can also be used with scrubbers or mops to remove grease and grime from high traffic areas.

