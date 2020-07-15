Process Control & Instrumentation
Products

Infrared Sensors

Palmer Wahl

ih0720-products-wahl-900
July 15, 2020
KEYWORDS temperature monitoring system
Order Reprints
No Comments

The R40 series of fixed infrared temperature sensors is a single-piece compact pyrometer with the optics and electronics built into one housing. Made of ANSI 304 stainless steel, each R40 unit has a five-digit, backlit LCD display and four-key menu on the back of the unit for local reading and setting. Nine different R40 models are available, with thermopile and photodiode sensors having various temperature ranges from 32°F to 5432°F (0°C to 3000°C). Seven of the available models feature built-in lasers to assist with aiming. Signal processing capability is included in the R40, including peak hold, valley hold and averaging functionality.

www.palmerwahl.com

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.