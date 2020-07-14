Vacuum Pumps

Hena 50 and 70 are single-stage, oil-sealed rotary vane pumps specially developed for the demanding requirements of mass spectrometer systems. They achieve pumping speeds of between 32 and 59 m³/h, depending on their size and speed of rotation. Their integrated oil mist separator ensures clean exhaust air, and they are equipped with a frequency converter that enables them to be used with single-phase input and identical pump capacity for 50 and 60 Hz. A constantly high flow rate in the target pressure range, adjustable pumping speeds and low final vacuum contribute to the instrument’s reliable high performance. Long maintenance intervals and operating hours are ensured by the high oil volume in the pumps and their low oil temperature during operation.

www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com