Ultra-Temp 390PS pressure-sensitive ceramic tape wraps around pipes and equipment for thermal and electrical insulation up to 2300°F. Thermally efficient ceramic tape has excellent adhesion to metals, ceramic and glass. Easy to use, it eliminates the time spent twisting, slipping and unwrapping that occurs with standard tapes. The pressure-sensitive adhesive backing simplifies placement and installation. Mechanical fastening or high-temperature adhesive is required for applications above 400°F. The combined ceramic tape and pressure-sensitive adhesive make it ideal for any high-temperature application requiring continuous service with excellent thermal and electrical resistance.

