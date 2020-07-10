The TURBOVAC i/iX series of turbomolecular pumps are used where clean and stable high- and ultrahigh-vacuum is required, such as in heat treatment. A maintenance-free and oil-free hybrid bearing concept ensures greater reliability and a longer service life. On the high-vacuum side, the rotor of the turbomolecular pump is guided in a wear-free magnetic bearing, while a ceramic ball bearing lubricated for life is integrated on the backing side, which users can replace on-site if necessary.

www.atlascopcogroup.com