Vacuum/Surface Treatments
Products

Turbomolecular Pump

Leybold

ih0720-products-Leybold-900
July 10, 2020
KEYWORDS vacuum pump
Reprints
No Comments

The TURBOVAC i/iX series of turbomolecular pumps are used where clean and stable high- and ultrahigh-vacuum is required, such as in heat treatment. A maintenance-free and oil-free hybrid bearing concept ensures greater reliability and a longer service life. On the high-vacuum side, the rotor of the turbomolecular pump is guided in a wear-free magnetic bearing, while a ceramic ball bearing lubricated for life is integrated on the backing side, which users can replace on-site if necessary.

www.atlascopcogroup.com

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.