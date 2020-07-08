Process Control & Instrumentation
July 8, 2020
KEYWORDS nonmetallic inclusions / steelmaking
Stream image analysis software is designed to improve the efficiency of nonmetallic inclusion analysis for steel manufacturers. Version 2.4.3 enables users to more precisely choose the areas of the sample they wish to analyze, helping speed up the inspection process of high-purity steel. New line measurement features ease the process of capturing multiple line measurements on a sample for cleaner reporting. The updated software measurement mode enables users to simply drag lines and labels to a position where they are easy to read, creating a neat image for analysis.

www.olympus-ims.com

