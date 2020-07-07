Ceramics & Refractories/Insulation
Products

Insulating Refractories

Plibrico Company

ih0720-products-Plibrico-900
July 7, 2020
KEYWORDS high-temperature furnace / refractory lining
Reprints
No Comments

Insulating castable refractories Plicast LWI 24 HS and aluminum-resistant Plicast Al-Tuff LWI 24 HS are both a safe choice for lightweight refractory linings inside high-temperature furnaces, incinerators boilers. Used in thermal environments up to 2400°F, these materials have low shrinkage and a low thermal-conductivity rating. They are suited for refractory backup linings and producing lightweight precast shapes in applications where weight is a factor. Plicast LWI 24 HS and the Al-Tuff aluminum-resistant version possess exceptionally high strength in conjunction with low density. When compared to traditional lightweight refractories, these materials offer an impressive 200% more in cold crushing strength. The castables increased strength does not affect its density, which is maintained at a noteworthy 80 pounds per cubic foot. The high strength exhibited in these materials help maximize the life of heating equipment and maintain the integrity of any precast shape.

www.plibrico.com

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.