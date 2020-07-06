FNA 2020 Going Virtual

After much analysis, feedback from attendees and the uncertainty of COVID-19, the MTI Board of Trustees has approved transition to a virtual format for Furnaces North America 2020.

“With so much of our business moving to a digital arena, FNA 2020 will be a great opportunity for the heat-treating industry to take a step into this digital space,” said MTI President Jim Oakes of Super Systems. “Although we will miss the in-person interaction, the FNA team is working hard with digital technology to create the same personalized interaction digitally. The great thing about digital is that FNA can bring the latest knowledge and trends to every heat treater’s computer screen at a very affordable value.”

Attendees will be able to experience the virtual exhibit hall for free. For those wanting to view the three live panel discussions and 35 technical sessions, FNA is offering a special for attendees of $199 for each of the first two registrants from a company and $49 for every person after that. To qualify, everyone must register on the same online registration form.

“The FNA Show Production team has been working diligently the last two months on our virtual strategy for both exhibitors and attendees,” said FNA Show Producer Tom Morrison. “It is going to be an energetic and dynamic experience that encompasses all the same features of a live event, including technical sessions, networking and exhibitors. Participants are going to love it because now every captive and commercial heat treater can engage his entire company or division to participate and learn right from their computer.”

Furnaces North America is the largest heat-treat-only trade show and conference in North America every other year. FNA is produced by the Metal Treating Institute in conjunction with media partner Industrial Heating magazine.

Full details will be available on the FNA 2020 Virtual Show website – www.furnacesnorthamerica.com – starting July 13. If you have any questions, contact FNA 2020 at fna@heattreat.net.