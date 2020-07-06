SMS group Invests in Brazilian Companies

Germany’s SMS group is investing in the acquisition of shares in two Brazil-based companies, Viridis and Vetta, expanding its market presence in Latin America. Part of the transaction is the merger of these two Brazilian companies to create a competency center for industrial digitalization, with emphasis on efficiency and sustainability technologies. The new business will operate under the name Vetta in conjunction with SMS digital, an SMS group subsidiary specialized in digital solutions.

Viridis Energy Solutions, a company based in Belo Horizonte, is the creator of an energy and sustainability digital platform for process industries and large energy consumers. Vetta Technologies, also based in Belo Horizonte, has been providing digital solutions for various industries since 2001. With a strong presence in the metals and mining industries, the company focuses on customized digital transformation projects. Vetta also specializes in industrial solutions, including data-driven models for process and planning optimization.

With Vetta’s established solutions, SMS digital is now in a position to globally supply digitalization solutions that integrate all production areas of the steel and metals industries.