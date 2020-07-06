Change in Management at Tenova LOI Thermprocess

Tenova LOI Thermprocess, a global company in the field of heat-treatment plants based in Essen, Germany, underwent a change in its management.

At the end of June 2020, Erik Míček, managing director of Tenova LOI Thermprocess GmbH since 2010, left the company. Christian Schrade fully assumed Míček’s responsibilities. Torsten Koepchen, in his function as CFO, is responsible for the commercial departments.

As an industry expert, Schrade has extensive experience in steel-mill technology. Since 2010, he has been responsible for the management of Tenova Metals Deutschland GmbH, which was merged into LOI Thermprocess GmbH in August 2019. Schrade was appointed as a member of the management board of LOI Thermprocess GmbH in October 2019. Together with Koepchen, he will ensure the smooth continuation of all projects and all business activities.