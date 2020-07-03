Producer of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Systems Orders Conveyor Ovens

A medical technology manufacturer ordered Despatch conveyor ovens to help produce COVID-19 diagnostic testing systems. Perforated plenums above the belt create a laminar flow that will keep the small, lightweight parts from being disturbed. Fresh-air ports were added to support the positive chamber pressure needed to achieve the required temperature uniformity of ±9°F (±5°C). The continuous belt design is suited for large quantities of similar workpieces being processed.

The ovens, which have a stainless steel interior and exterior, are designed to provide consistent, repeatable process results at temperatures up to 500°F (260°C).