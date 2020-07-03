NewsCoronavirus CoverageHeat Treating

Producer of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Systems Orders Conveyor Ovens

070320-Despatch
July 3, 2020
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / industrial oven
Reprints
No Comments

A medical technology manufacturer ordered Despatch conveyor ovens to help produce COVID-19 diagnostic testing systems. Perforated plenums above the belt create a laminar flow that will keep the small, lightweight parts from being disturbed. Fresh-air ports were added to support the positive chamber pressure needed to achieve the required temperature uniformity of ±9°F (±5°C). The continuous belt design is suited for large quantities of similar workpieces being processed.

The ovens, which have a stainless steel interior and exterior, are designed to provide consistent, repeatable process results at temperatures up to 500°F (260°C).

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.