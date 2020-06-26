NewsAdditive Manufacturing/3D Printing

BMW Group Opens AM Campus

June 26, 2020
The BMW Group opened its new Additive Manufacturing Campus in Germany. The facility brings together production of prototype and series parts under one roof, in addition to research into 3D-printing technologies and training for the global rollout of toolless production. It will allow the BMW Group, which produced about 300,000 parts by additive manufacturing last year, to develop its position as technology leader in the utilization of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry. The campus, which was an investment of approximately $16.8 million, operates around 50 industrial systems that work with metals and plastics.

