Stainless Steel Powder Developed for 3D Printing

QuesTek Innovations LLC developed a stainless steel composition for powder-bed-fusion additive manufacturing (AM) for use either in the as-printed condition or with a single low-temperature heat treatment. This development allows for production of complex, high-strength stainless parts via AM that are comparable to wrought 17-4 PH but without the need for cryogenic processing or high-temperature heat treatment. According to QuesTek, a fully martensitic microstructure is achieved in the as-printed condition with its QT 17-4 powders.

Two feedstock options are available: QT 17-4 for use in the direct aged condition and QT 17-4+ for use in the as-printed condition. The corrosion resistance and fatigue performance of both AM alloys are equivalent or improved over AM material printed using commercially available 17-4 powders.