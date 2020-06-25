3D-Printed Materials Used for Bone Grafts

Researchers at Texas A&M University combined 3D printing, biomaterial engineering and stem-cell biology to create superior, personalized bone grafts. When implanted at the site of repair, the grafts will not only facilitate bone cells to regrow vigorously but also serve as a sturdy platform for bone regeneration in a desired, custom shape.

The researchers developed a synthetic polymer that is both bioactive and mechanically strong. These materials are also 3D-printable, allowing custom-shaped craniofacial implants to be made that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional.