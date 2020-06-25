Billion-Dollar Satellite Contract Awarded

Northrop Grumman Corp. has been awarded a not-to-exceed $2.37 billion contract modification for Phase 1 of the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Polar program from the United States Space Force (USSF).

The contract modification from the USSF Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) covers the design and development of the first two polar-orbiting space vehicles under the Next-Gen OPIR system. Northrop Grumman will provide flight hardware, ground-system development and perform critical-risk reduction in support of a critical-design review.

