Spanish Forger to Open Facility in Ohio

According to a report, Spain’s Alcorta Forging Group will open its first U.S. manufacturing operations and regional headquarters in Marysville, Ohio. The 100-year-old company, which develops and manufactures automotive components, will invest $15 million and create 50 new jobs. The 150,000-square-foot forging and manufacturing facility will be completed in three phases and include state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. Under the current uncertain circumstances, Alcorta will move forward with its pre-construction activities while remaining on hold for the construction launch.

“Establishing our manufacturing plant in Ohio offers us a great opportunity to locally produce parts that are currently exported from Europe while expanding our supply to Canadian, American and Mexican customers,” said Alcorta CEO Lorenzo Mendieta. “Following a thorough site selection process, we strongly believe the Columbus region provides better capabilities for our company and helps us provide additional services for our client base.”