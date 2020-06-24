Aerospace Manufacturer Orders Two Vacuum Furnaces

SECO/WARWICK Group sold two vacuum furnaces for aerospace applications to one company in two locations: the United States and Singapore. The aerospace manufacturer has been a SECO/WARWICK customer in Europe for many years, but this is their first vacuum furnace ordered for a U.S. installation. The first furnace will be used for the heat treatment of exotic electrical steels. The high-pressure gas-quench vacuum furnace has a horizontal chamber with a workload size of 24 inches x 24 inches x 36 inches and a 1,300-pound hearth capacity. The second furnace will be used for annealing parts produced by 3D printing.

In related news, SECO/WARWICK received an order from a commercial heat treater in Poland. Kuczma will purchase a single-chamber vacuum furnace equipped with 1.5-bar gas-quenching pressure. The furnace will increase the capacity of its hardening plant, enable it to process parts with dimensions up to 600 mm x 600 mm x 900 mm and ensure versatility in processing a wide range of steels. A tailor-made solution in the furnace consists of directional cooling, which allows quenching from the sides, top and bottom.