HIP Expands Service Offerings for Italian Company

A hot isostatic press (HIP) from Quintus Technologies will enable Italy’s Flame Spray SpA, a thermal-spray coatings provider, to respond to growing demand for densification and heat treatment as additive manufacturing (AM) increasingly takes hold in aerospace parts production. The press will streamline the workflow by integrating the ability to stress relieve, HIP, heat treat and age parts in a single cycle. The combination of high pressure and heat treatment (HPHT) in one system enhances efficiency and reduces per-unit processing costs while generating savings in space, energy and infrastructure. Uniform rapid cooling (URC) capability minimizes thermal distortion and non-uniform grain growth, producing finished parts with optimal material properties.

The press includes a hot work zone measuring 26 inches (660 mm) in diameter and 68.9 inches (1,750 mm) in height. It operates at a maximum pressure of 2,070 bar (30,000 psi) and a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C). According to Flame Spray, its size will allow the company to process not only blades, vanes and small parts but also medium-sized items. Installation is scheduled to take place in September 2020 at Flame Spray’s facility in Morra De Sanctis, which specializes in vacuum heat treatment and surface coating of aerospace components.