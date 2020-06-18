Equipment Manufacturer Orders Conveyor Ovens

Wisconsin Oven shipped two indirect-fired, two-zone conveyor ovens that will heat composite materials used in the manufacturing process of electric utility equipment. The first work-zone chamber has dimensions of 35 feet wide x 6 feet, 4 inches long x 4 feet, 2 inches high. The second work-zone camber has work dimensions of 35 feet wide x 12 feet, 4 inches long x 4 feet, 2 inches high. The ovens can heat 10,240 pounds of composite materials. There is one profile opening at each end of the oven for entrance and exit of materials, and each oven is equipped with two industrial tube-fired burners.

The conveyor ovens were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment. All safety interlocks were checked for proper operation, and the equipment was operated at the maximum operating temperature (325°F).