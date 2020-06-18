Toyota Motor North America Orders Laser Welding Systems

Andritz received an order from Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) for the supply of three jointly developed tailor-welded-blank (TWB) laser welding systems to be installed in its North American manufacturing plants. The systems are specifically suited for curved applications. The processing head has been exclusively developed for TMNA and makes the systems capable of laser welding small radii and polynomial seams. The fully automated production system will also be capable of integrating automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) that will connect plant logistics systems with warehouse and production equipment.

TWBs are made from individual sheets of steel of different thickness, strength and coating, which are joined together by laser welding. This manufacturing process allows flexible part design and ensures the right material is used in the right place.